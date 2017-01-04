Sexual Assault Policy Revised

By Oscar Venegas & Mariam Asaad

venegaso@grinnell.edu & asaadsye@grinnell.edu

The issue of sexual assault has, in recent years, been garnering increased attention at Grinnell.

Feedback from the campus community regarding sexual misconduct, along with changes in Title IX, the part of the Department of Education’s nationwide policy that deals with issues of sexual discrimination, including sexual harassment and assault, led to the creation of a new policy that addresses these issues.

During Fall 2012, Grinnell hired two Title IX consultants to help with the creation of a new, comprehensive sexual assault policy. Angela Voos, Vice-President for Strategic Planning, was appointed the Interim Title IX Coordinator, and a committee of students and staff was established.

Earlier this week, Travis Greene, Dean of Students, sent out an all-campus email with links to a version of the policy that is currently in effect.

To familiarize students with the changes, Voos conducted an information session on Wednesday, Sept. 4th. While discussing Title IX, she drew attention to the positive correlation between alcohol consumption and sexual violence, and encouraged students to consume alcohol responsibly and to exercise self-governance while encountering students who may be incapacitated.

A major change to the Title IX policy, voted for by Grinnellians, is that the policy now necessitates affirmative consent prior to sexual encounters. As per the new policy, affirmative consent is defined as “mutually understandable words and/or clear, unambiguous actions to indicate willingness to engage freely in sexual activity from beginning to end of each instance of sexual activity. Consent is active, not passive.”

The new policy was welcomed by several students including members of the Grinnell Advocates, which describes itself on its webpage as “a student organization that aims to create greater awareness about issues surrounding sexual assault and dating violence on campus.”

Miriam Clayton ’15, a member of Grinnell Advocates, appreciates the clarity that the new policy necessitates.

“I think the change in the sexual assault policy was necessary first and foremost because of the new, heightened standards established by Title IX with regard to sexual assault.Up until these changes occurred, Grinnell had taken sexual assault seriously, but had allowed for greater wiggle room in interpreting the right course of action when assaults were reported,” she said. “Now, the College has established a solid policy, with a clear way in which to effectively respond to sexual assault and minimize future harm for both complainants and respondents.”

Grinnell will also be releasing a website where students can anonymously submit questions regarding sexual harassment. The website: grinnell.ethicspoint.com.

Along with the new website, there are many confidential resources on campus including Deanna Shorb, the Dean of Religious Life and Chaplain, Harriett Dickey-Chasins, the Director of Student Health & Counseling and Grinnell College Campus Advocates