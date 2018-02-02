Sexism in the classroom: Women in physics speak out

Candace Mettle & Alice Herman

hermanal17@grinnell.edu, mettleca@grinnell.edu

Amid a wave of reports of sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood and politics, the question of sexism in academia has remained largely out of the spotlight. Five students in the physics department came to The S&B this year to speak about multiple instances of gender discrimination in upper-level physics classes last semester that culminated in the firing of Assistant Professor Mark Holcomb, physics.

Nicole Arredondo ’19, Rachel Bass ’19, Clare Magalaner ’18, Sarah McCarthy ’19, Jillian Rix ’19 and Sarah Ruiz ’18 took either or both of the courses with Holcomb, titled Electromagnetic Theory (EMT) and Advanced Laboratory.

In his course on Electromagnetic Theory (EMT), women noticed that the professor did not take their questions seriously, and often refused to field their questions in class.

“Whenever I asked questions, I would get the answer ‘no,’ and I would be like, ‘it’s not a yes-or-no question, I’ve been thinking about these questions for an hour, so it’s a good question,’ but my male lab partner — whenever he would ask questions, would get an answer. My lab situation got to the point where I had to tell my male counterpart, ‘hey, when the professor comes in please ask this question,’” explained McCarthy.

In retrospect, McCarthy considered these exchanges an obvious example of biased behavior. At the time, she worried that the problem was her own. McCarthy, who is a member of the Physics Student Educational Policy Committee (SEPC), recalled telling a fellow physics student about an instance in which Holcomb admonished her publicly at Physics Seminar, a weekly event that brings guest speakers to campus. Although she had received no indication that she was scheduled to speak at the event, McCarthy reported that Holcomb “laid into me” for not extemporaneously introducing the speaker.

“I couldn’t say anything to defend myself. … All of my professors were in the back row and I didn’t know what to do and so at one point I said ‘I’m sorry, I’ll take care of it,’ and then [to myself] ‘why do I have to apologize for something that is not my fault just to not be humiliated?’ … [Rix] asked me ‘what was that?’ and I was like — ‘that’s just how he treats me.’” McCarthy concluded that Holcomb’s behavior reflected bias, rather than a personal defect on McCarthy’s part, after consulting her lab partner about the professor’s behavior.

“I said to my lab partner, ‘sometimes I just think he’s so sexist,’ and my lab partner said, ‘Sarah, … we’ve seen this since the very first day,” McCarthy said. This was when, she said, “I stepped back and realized: what if I pictured myself not as a problem?”

In the fall semester’s advanced lab course, Holcomb assigned three of the four women in the class to the same lab group, and subsequently submitted the group to extra supervision, tougher grading than the other groups and, for the last lab of the semester, assigned the group a 200-level assignment rather than the required seminar material.

“One thing I noticed was that in our [lab] group he sort of seemed to go between two modes of teaching us. He was either hovering over us and if we asked him a question he would just sit down and do the lab for us and not explain anything,” Ruiz said. His other mode, she said, was illustrated by a time her lab group approached him with a question and “he was in his office with the door closed and so we waited for him to come out, and then he came out and he was like, ‘oh I forgot about you!’ … We recognized when we were in the room with another male group that he would … talk to them normally, like how it should be, and try to explain a topic.”

Like McCarthy, Ruiz experienced doubt regarding her abilities as a scientist before realizing that the problem was systemic.

“Lab is my favorite part of physics, [but then] going to class I was like, ‘Well maybe I don’t want to do this physics that’s happening, maybe that was a dumb question … maybe we just should’ve worked on it longer.’ So I think those thoughts definitely go through your mind and then you’re like, ‘Is it me? … Are we that much more incompetent than the other groups? I don’t think so, but maybe,’” Ruiz said.

Magalaner also recalled the professor’s dismissive attitude during advanced lab.

“When we would ask questions he [would] like immediately respond, ‘don’t get flustered, calm down,’” Magalaner said.

“I think the most frustrating thing for me was that he made comments about like ‘Oh, you get discouraged so easily,’ and ‘you haven’t been working this whole time.’ … I get that you can think I’m unintelligent. Okay, I can prove you wrong. But if you think I’m not working, or I’m lazy or giving up easily and I’m clearly here the whole time doing my work and trying really hard, that’s just really frustrating and I can’t convince you otherwise and I shouldn’t have to,” Ruiz said.

As the semester went on, it became increasingly clear to the women of Holcomb’s classes, and in some cases the men, that Holcomb had not taught and conducted his classroom in an appropriate manner. However, the women believed that getting their male peers, the physics department as a whole and the College to acknowledge that they had been affected in a serious way was an uphill battle. Part of this was due to the colloquially dubbed “physics/STEM culture” that discourages discussion on the experiences of marginalized identities in the field, but also to the lack of clarity about what resources are available to take actions in the instance of biased faculty.

“You don’t want to be the woman in physics … crying wolf all the time because … there’s a stigma against that, but it just got to the point that [he was giving] quantitatively less work for women,” Rix said. When Holcomb gave the women in advanced laboratory a 200-level lab, — it took them three hours, rather than the three weeks that an advanced lab should — the women in the advanced lab spoke out.

They first approached the chair of the physics department, Charles Cunningham, to report the situation. Cunningham, who had been informed of prior transgressions by Holcomb, reached out to Mike Latham, Dean of Students, and the Title IX Office was then appraised of the situation. A matter of weeks later, Holcomb discontinued teaching.

Physics is a notoriously pale and male discipline, according to the American Institute of Physics. In 2012, white men comprised approximately 88 percent of graduates earning Ph.D.s. In 2015, women earned about 20 percent of Ph.D.s. At Grinnell College in 2015, the gap was smaller, with about 40 percent of bachelor’s degrees in physics awarded to women. Professor Barbara Breen, physics, emphasized the role of the women in physics club in creating an improved environment for women in the department. Cunningham stressed the importance of Grinnell Science Project (GSP) and peer mentorship.

“On the support side, students from traditionally underrepresented groups who express an interest in physics in their application are invited to participate in GSP. So there’s that initial experience, and that’s two weeks before school starts. Once students are in the department they have connections to physics majors through mentors, lab assistants, and the College works hard to have the mentors be representative of a broad range of backgrounds. … There’s a certain role-modeling that takes place there,” Cunningham explained.

While the physics department works to create an inclusive space through extracurricular programming, women students, by themselves, spearheaded the effort to cope with and resolve the problem of sexism in the Advanced Laboratory and Electromagnetic Theory courses.

“Definitely among all the women involved there was definitely [a sense of] ‘we need to speak up for ourselves,’ and we formed a community there,” said Ruiz.

“I think the men don’t realize that they are part of the problem. When they are sitting and we’re all complaining about Holcomb, they’re like, ‘oh yeah he’s horrible but you are making it worse,’ … [but] you could have trusted us and … gone to the department chair with us,” Magalaner said.

“As for how the department handled the situation, I’m glad that they finally addressed the problems with both EMT and Advanced Lab, but this formal recognition came out in the last week of classes. At this point, a lot of damage was already done. I wasn’t involved with the initial raising of concerns with the department — I only became more involved after attending the meeting that Dean Latham and Angela Voos had with students in EMT and ad lab, so I can’t really speak to how responsive the department was to concerns once they were initially raised. I hope that the department will be more careful when screening potential faculty members,” Bass wrote in an email to The S&B.