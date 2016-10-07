Grinnell Prize winners announced Organizations receive awards for service

President Raynard Kington awarded the Grinnell Prize to Diana Jue Rajasingh and Jackie Stenson. Rajasingh and Stenson won the Grinnell Prize for their work in co-founding Essmart, an organization which helps small, remote villages in developing countries gain access to life-improving technologies such as solar powered flashlights and improved cookstoves. The Grinnell Prize was also awarded to Luna Ranjit ’00, whose organization Adhikaar seeks to aid Nepali immigrants in the United States.

Compiled by Michael Cummings and Xiaoxuan Yang.