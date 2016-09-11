Campus Senator election results: Fall 2016

The election results for SGA campus senators through the fall 2016-2017 semester are in!

The results:

CaNaDa (Cowles, Dibble and Norris): Zala Tomasic ’18, Charles Paquette ’19 and one seat left open

Clangrala (Langan, Rawson, Gates and Clark): Charlotte Love ’19 and Andrew Zdechlik ’19 (via write-in)

Smonker (Younker and Smith): Jackson Lea ’19 and Emma Foulkes ’19

Loosehead (Loose, Haines and Read): Jenkin Downey Benson ’17, Dylan Welch ’19 and Amal Dadi ’17

Jamaland (James, Main and Cleveland): Lucid Thomas ’19 and Cassidy Hilburn ’19

LaKerRoJe (Lazier, Kershaw, Rose and Rathje): Nyx Hauth ’19, Jermain Marks ’17 and Isaac Gold ’19

OCCO and OCNCO (Off-Campus College Owned and Non-College Owned): Richard Li ’17, Lauren Toppeta ’17 and Takshil Sachdev ’19 (via write-in)

This article will be updated if further information is collected.