Grinnellians’ Summer Plans
Grinnellians have big plans for the summer, and the S&B’s Mayo Sueta asked students in and around the Grill to share what they have in store for the next few months. Photos by Takahiro Omura.
Russia and Lifeguarding
“I got into the [Global Learning Program] so I’m going to be spending two weeks [in Russia] visiting Moscow, Yakutsk, St. Petersburg and other areas. Afterwards I’m flying back to Chicago … and I have a stable job as a lifeguard.” – Gabriela Gryc ‘20
Music and Stats
“In June I’m going to be starting work at the University of Chicago Urban Labs … I’ll be doing a lot of stats work and how it applies to crime and education stuff and cities. [But first] I’m probably going to hang out with my brother in Seattle … maybe try and record some music before I start working for real.” – Noah Sebek ’17
Research and Classes Too!
“This summer I’ll be in North Carolina doing research at the University of Chapel Hill. It’s like a research internship so I’d work with the faculty and I’d meet with them once a week and the goal is to create 25 pages worth of research … [and] in between I have to take classes for GRE prep and for public speaking!” – Ashley Jackson ’18
Cruising Through Life
“My plans are go to Des Moines to do an internship with Monsoon United Asian Women of Iowa. I’ll be heading the youth program there. And I’m going on a cruise with my family to Europe!” – Esther Hwang ’19
