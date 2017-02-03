Grinnell community speaks on President Trump’s immigration executive order

Mari Duke “Im embarrassed for our country. What more is there to say?”

Mary Schuchmann “I would agree, I guess I’m concerned. Not just about the immigration ban, but a lot of things. I have no idea what’s going to happen and where it’s going … We went to India for the wedding of a college student that we were host parents for, so we had kind of a look at the world at large, and it saddens me to think of the ‘America First’ philosophy and ultra-patriotism.”

Carlos Jara "They say that [immigrants] take jobs from Americans, but its not like that, and sometimes people even treat [immigrants] like criminals, but the thing is, one comes only to work, the only thing we ask for is a job, nothing else"

Jill Hanson “I voted for Trump. I totally believe that what he’s doing for the country so far has been right spot-on. He’s doing exactly what I voted for.”

Alaina Heng “I’m going to Iowa city this weekend to protest. I went to the Women’s March and I’ve been to all these marches because I think that almost everything Trump’s doing, I don’t want to curse, but it’s very wrong. I try to stay as informed as possible … I’m so mad about it. I just don’t think it’s ok.”