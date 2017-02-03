Grinnell community speaks on President Trump’s immigration executive order

On Friday, Jan. 27 President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning the acceptance of refugees from any country for resettlements in the United States and banning immigrants from seven, muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen. The S&B’s Keli Vitaioli asked Grinnell community members downtown to share their opinions on this executive order.
Mari Duke“Im embarrassed for our country. What more is there to say?”
Mary Schuchmann“I would agree, I guess I’m concerned. Not just about the immigration ban, but a lot of things. I have no idea what’s going to happen and where it’s going … We went to India for the wedding of a college student that we were host parents for, so we had kind of a look at the world at large, and it saddens me to think of the ‘America First’ philosophy and ultra-patriotism.”
Carlos Jara"They say that [immigrants] take jobs from Americans, but its not like that, and sometimes people even treat [immigrants] like criminals, but the thing is, one comes only to work, the only thing we ask for is a job, nothing else"
Jill Hanson“I voted for Trump. I totally believe that what he’s doing for the country so far has been right spot-on. He’s doing exactly what I voted for.”
Alaina Heng“I’m going to Iowa city this weekend to protest. I went to the Women’s March and I’ve been to all these marches because I think that almost everything Trump’s doing, I don’t want to curse, but it’s very wrong. I try to stay as informed as possible … I’m so mad about it. I just don’t think it’s ok.”
Tom Eaton“A lot of people are mad at him, but the people elected him. That’s the democratic thing, you know what I mean. Harpers and everybody else are writing the magazines being like, ‘ah Trump Trump,’ okay, well then how did he get there. I mean, I’m not the president, that’d be cool but to be honest with you, I’m probably not qualified. We got here by immigration, I get that. I don’t remember a lot of terrorism back then, but I’m not really the person to say yay or nay on that. If they need something fixed, call me. Other than that, I figure the President and his advisors probably know more about it than I do.”
