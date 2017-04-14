Community Speaks: What do you love most about spring in Grinnell?
April is almost halfway over and here in Grinnell, on and off campus, spring is in the air. That and the continued hope for no more snow. The S&B’s Steve Yang went into the community to find out what it is that Grinnellians are most excited for this season.
“I feel that when the sun is out, people are just happier. It’s just like, a more fun place to be when people are happy.”
-Kylie Smith (pictured left, with sister Aubree) right)
“My favorite part of spring, being that I work in a flower shop, is the new variety of flowers that we get in.”
-Bethany Stratford
“Being able to walk outside without getting too cold.”
-Nick Leedom
“My favorite part of spring is sun, especially at Grinnell and the trees starting to bloom.”
– Elvira Nurmukhamedova ’19
“My favorite part of spring is the beautiful colors and the flowers.”
-Ashley Peakright
“Enjoying the nice weather and hanging out with friends.”
-Joseph White
All Photos By Helena Gruensteidl
