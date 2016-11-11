Tony Hawk to help fund new skate park
Photo by Helena Gruensteidl

20th Street Bridge to be renovated this spring 2017

By Lily Seibert

seibertl@grinnell.edu

Discussions of a construction project on the 20th Street Bridge, which sits on the edge of Grinnell, have moved into finalizing agreements. The renovation of the bridge could begin early next year, assuming the timeline moves according to projections by the Poweshiek County government. As the current bridge has been declared unsafe by county officials, it has been closed down and will remain out of order until its demolition.

20th-st-bridge2-helena-gruensteidl

Photo by Helena Gruensteidl

Currently, Poweshiek County is taking steps to begin the process of planning and assembling the new bridge. Measures include coming to an agreement with the Iowa Interstate Railroad (IIR), whose tracks cross under the bridge, as well as coming up with funds for the project and finding a time of the year that would work best for the project to move forward. Currently, the IIR would be willing to subsidize a large portion of the financial needs, as well as supply flaggers who would alert the workers of passing trains in the vicinity. County supervisor Larry Wilson predicts the bridge will cost close to 500,000 dollars and that IIR will provide about 200,000 dollars of that goal.

Part of the County’s job is ensuring that the bridge operates in a safe, functional manner that benefits the community. If they can accomplish this undertaking, the town could see the existing bridge demolished this winter and the beginnings of a new bridge next spring.

