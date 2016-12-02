What did Grinnellians do over the last short break?

Despite being the shortest break of the school year, Thanksgiving break allowed Grinnell students to have a variety of experiences — both on and off campus. Some went home to spend time with their families, others went to friend’s houses perhaps a bit closer than their own hometowns and some relaxed in their dorm rooms in Grinnell. The S&B’s Philip Kiely asked students in and around the Grill what they did over Thanksgiving break.

“I made some food at Art House with some friends, and we had a nice meal full of sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, all sorts of carbs, and then we saw ‘Fantastic Beasts’ the next day, which was pretty awesome.” — Dylan Welch ‘19

“I went back home [to Chicago], and saw family from Jamaica and Cuba. I finished way too many TV shows (Breaking Bad and a bunch of Netflix originals).” — Christian Morris ‘18

“I flew to Tokyo on Thursday and I came back on Monday. [Tokyo] was part of a job interview selection process for a company.” — Takahiro Omura ’17

“I got to see my grandma again and speak with her in Japanese. I took my friend home for Thanksgiving and kind of embarrassed him because he met all 18 members of my family who came up to MN. I got to make fun of him because it was too cold and there was snow covering the ground then.” — Dani Tiedemann ’19

“I stayed here, I play on the basketball team, so we just did a big dinner with all of the teams and a bunch of the families came into town so that was really nice. I didn’t know a lot of the parents of the other kids that I’m playing with, so I talked to them a little bit, found out what they do and got to know my teammates better by knowing their families better.” — Michael Porter ’17

“I talked to a Marxist and I talked to some sheep. The Marxist was making jokes about the bourgeoisie over turkey, and the sheep told me to be nice and eat grass.” — Ella Williams ’19