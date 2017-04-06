The S&B Reviews: Slingin’ Ink
What did Grinnell students do during spring break?

Over the two weeks of spring break, Grinnellians researched, recreated and relaxed everywhere from Arkansas to France to Budapest. The S&B’s Andrea Baumgartel asked students in and around the Grill to share their stories from winter break.

“In San Francisco, I worked on research for my MAP on feminism and visual culture, visited a lot of the Berkeley archives. Other than that my break involved a lot of sleeping, watching movies, walkin’ around.” — Michelle Risacher ‘17

 

“I went to Budapest and partied on a yacht. I also went to a Viking ship museum and like a million castles, and I’m descended from royalty so it was cool to see my roots.” — Bianca Leichnitz ‘18

“I traveled to London, Germany, Sweden and France. My brother goes to school in London and afterwards I got to visit a lot of Grinnellian friends who are studying abroad in Europe.” — Helena Alacha ’18

“I went on a camping trip out west with some friends. None of them knew how to camp so I started calling them babies, and then they started calling me daddy.” — Dennis Chan ‘19

“The baseball team took our annual spring break trip to Arkansas, played 4 games there, had a nonstop 18-hour drive to Tucson, played a bunch of games down there, came back, and then when we got back to campus we swept Conference..” — Nate Zaroban ‘18

“I had an externship in Santa Fe and I realized I need to start strategizing about how to be happy in 20 years. I also changed my brake pads.” — Terran Mott ’20.

