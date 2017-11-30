The S&B reviews Sunrise Bakery

By Vera Kahn

kahnvera@grinnell.edu

Despite preferring savory flavors over sweet, S&B writer Vera Kahn ’18 made the trip to test out Grinnell’s newest bake shop, Sunrise Bakery, at 934 Main St. Read about her hunt for croissants and experience at the bakery below.

Maybe I was not the right person to write a review on a bakery. I don’t like sweets. My baked confections of choice include plain croissants, cake donuts and pumpernickel bread.

That said, one thing that Grinnell is sorely missing is a reliable source of croissants. When I heard that a new establishment selling baked goods, Sunrise Bakery, was to open soon, I thought my dreams had come true.

However, my first look at the menu dashed those hopes — bagels, mini cupcakes, loaves of bread, mini pies and promises of breads for people with dietary restrictions were all there, but somewhere along the way to press, some typesetter had forgotten to mention the price and presence of croissants. I accepted this, and my desires shifted to the next best thing I saw on the menu: bagels. Unfortunately, the Friday opening was only featuring a limited assortment of sweet treats. Uninterested in sweets, I decided to return in the morning.

I showed up on Saturday around 11:30 a.m., ready to down some coffee and try Grinnell’s only local bagels. When I walked in the door, I was informed by the gregarious proprietor that they had sold out of everything but sliced white bread and chocolate chip muffins. In light of my lack of a sweet-tooth, I opted for the bread and a cup of coffee.

The inside of the shop is Instagram-ready: white minimalist furniture, plates and mugs; friendly, verdant succulents await customers at every table. The bread was fluffy, toasted, buttered, fine. The coffee was some of the best drip coffee I’ve ever had in Grinnell.

I have not returned since my Saturday morning outing. Perhaps Sunrise Bakery will return to my life stocked with all the things I desire. Perhaps I will make it there early enough to buy them.

Photos by Sarah Ruiz.