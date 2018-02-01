Students Speak: Who do you think is going to win the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend, and some things just don’t change. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are in yet another Super Bowl, with the Philadelphia Eagles filling the role of this year’s underdog. As the big game draws near, The S&B’s Quan Tran and photographer Mai Phuong Vu headed to the Spencer Grill to hear students’ predictions for the biggest match-up of the year.
Phillip An ’19: The Patriots.
Paps Ampim-Darko ’19: The Patriots. I watched [the conference championship games]. The Patriots one was good because I’m their fan, so I was excited for that, it was fun. The Vikings one was kind of sad because I know a lot of people who are Vikings fans and I’m really sad that their team got destroyed.
Megan Christel ’20: The Patriots.
Lana Katai ’21: I watched the Patriots and Tom Brady [last week]. My brother is a really big fan of the Patriots, he always plays the games in our house. The Patriots are gonna win … they win every single time because of the deflated balls.
Kahlil Epps ’18 and Erik Henderson ’19: Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. If you’d seen how he got to where he got last season, he won it because they were down 23-8. So, the Patriots.
Kaia Clarke ’21: The Patriots.
Cally Carr ’21 and Quinn Berleman-Paul ’21: I don’t want the Patriots to win, so Eagles.
