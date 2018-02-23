Students speak: What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen in the Olympics so far?
With the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games upon us, The S&B’s Ahon Gooptu and photographer Mai Phuong Vu asked students about the craziest things they’ve seen in the games so far. From specific athletes to event logistics to figure skating and even memes Grinnellians have a lot of different thoughts about this exciting winter event — dangerous, emotional, excessive and fire are only a few of the words used.
“I think luge is one of the craziest things, because it’s so fast and so dangerous.”
—Esmé Kayim-Yanko ’21
“The craziest thing I saw was Nathan Zhou doing his long performance in men’s figure skating singles last Friday, where he had had such a terrible week that he was just falling all over the place in his first program and then he just killed it in his long performance — didn’t place, but totally redeemed himself. I was very emotional.”
—Megan Tcheng ’19
“The drums in the opening ceremony. It looks very, very excessive.”
—Justin Chen ’21
“It was only yesterday or day before that I saw the German team bobsledding and after they crossed the finish line, they completely fell but they were still uninjured and still placed first.”
—Devansh Chandgothia ’21
“The fire memes on Instagram.”
—Kirtimay Pendse ’19
“I saw this U.S. gold medalist, I think he was a snowboarder, and his name is Red Gerard and he almost missed his final ’cause he overslept and missed his alarm and I think that represents a lot of students in college.”
—Vidush Goswami ’21
'Students speak: What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen in the Olympics so far?' has no commentsBe the first to comment this post!