Students Speak: Goals for a new semester
Shoot for the moon and you’ll land amongst the stars. Grinnell students share their goals for the new semester, from drinking more water and keeping up grades to just surviving. The S&B’s Aru Fatehpuria and photographer Mai Phuong Vu went to the Spencer Grill and Laurel Leaf Lounge to find out about Grinnellian goals.
“My goal is to get at least a 3.8 or above, gain about 15 pounds and just stay on top of my SGA work.”
— Max Hill ’20
“For this semester I’d like to, one, drink more water and, two, make Dean’s List again.”
—Madison Wardlaw ’20
“Just survive.”
— Michelle Lee ’19
“This semester I really want to focus on my academics and my physical and mental health. That means working out, putting in time for my academics and making sure that I’m taking care of myself mentally, like playing video games, having a great time, hang out with my friends.”
—Jemuel Santos ’19
“I really would want to get more involved in campus activities, try to become more a part of campus life. I really want to tighten down on my classes and make sure I’m putting my best effort into my classes, try to get my GPA up just a little bit.”
—Bryce Cook ’21
“I hope to stay on top of my classes and be a good mentor to the class that I’m mentoring for.”
—Vijeeth Guggilla ’21
