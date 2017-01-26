Students speak: winter break review

Grinnell across the globe "I celebrated the holidays with my family, and then afterwards I actually took a vacation. So I went to Thailand and then I visited my friend who is also a Grinnellian in India, and it was wonderful.” — Nicolette Musachio ‘19

Travel on a budget “I was broke as shit and was just like, let me figure out what I can do. I did get a ticket to New York when I got my refund money from Grinnell … spent some time with my friend at Columbia. Then I went to D.C. to meet up with some Grinnellians, and then to Philly for Christmas. Then back to New York and then Chicago, so I was pretty much just broke backpacking — it was awesome.” — Dru Greenwood ‘18

Traveling the coast “My winter break was pretty dope. Went to D.C., got to drink a lot. Went to New York, did some stupid things there. Had a good time.” — Matt Hammond ‘17

Family in Ecuador “I went to Ecuador to visit my family, I was born in Ecuador, but I got to meet a lot of family members I hadn’t met before. We rode horses, which we do when we go there — it was fun.” — Carmen Ribadeneira ‘20

Visit to Florida “I visited my grandparents in Florida and hung out with some friends back home for a while. I hung out with Phoebe [Schreckinger ‘19], and we went to a house show that my sister (Ella Williams ’19) played and met some cool dogs and looked at internet memes.” — Nate Williams ‘20