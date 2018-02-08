On Friday, Feb. 2, The S&B published an article on instances of sexism reported by five women in Professor Mark Holcomb’s physics Fall 2017 courses. On Saturday Feb. 3, Dr. Holcomb contacted The S&B and the Grinnell administration stating that the article published was erroneous in several aspects and demanding that the article be taken down. On Monday, Feb. 5, Grinnell College asked The S&B to remove the article from its website and publish a statement of correction.

The original article characterized Holcomb’s changed terms of employment as “firing.” Professor Holcomb has stated and the college has confirmed that he was not fired. He continues to be a visiting faculty member with Grinnell College. The article implied that Holcomb had purposefully assigned three out of four women in the Advanced Lab course to one lab group. According to Holcomb, the women chose to form this group. The article stated that the all-women group in Holcomb’s Advanced Lab were given a lab traditionally assigned to a 200-level course, while the rest of the groups were assigned advanced labs. The Advanced Lab syllabus states: “you might have the opportunity to investigate a topic of your choosing or modify and extend a lab you have previously done in Modern or Optics.” However, according to the women interviewed, they were not given a choice, but rather were assigned a 200-level Modern Physics lab. The article’s reference to “prior transgressions” may have caused confusion. There were no complaints about or against Professor Holcomb regarding his treatment of students prior to his teaching Electromagnetic Theory and Advanced Laboratory during the fall of 2017.

The S&B is devoted to upholding high journalistic standards and acknowledging factual errors whenever necessary. Although we acknowledge the above errors, this does not detract from the importance of these women’s experiences. When asking The S&B to retract the article, the College also emphasized its commitment to upholding the right of the women in physics to speak their truth. We maintain that it is critical for student press to provide a platform for expression that is otherwise too often silenced in institutions of higher learning. Personal experiences are important and to deny their relevance to journalistic pursuits stifles our ability to bring injustices to light and prevents marginalized voices from staking a claim to their experiences. Grinnell College states that it agrees with The S&B that even with the points raised, the testimony of the women in physics deserves to be reported on and treated as newsworthy.

Grinnell College assures us that it remains committed to the rights of its student press and values The S&B’s role in, and contributions to, the community. The S&B will continue to investigate and report on student experiences at Grinnell College. We will strive to do better. We encourage our college community to continue to speak out as well.

Signed,

Lily Bohlke, Editor-in-Chief

Emma Friedlander, Editor-in-Chief

Alice Herman, News Editor and Reporter

Candace Mettle, News Editor and Reporter