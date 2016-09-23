Sports Report

Women’s Golf

The team continues to dominate not only the Midwest region, but the nation. Currently, the Pioneers have placed twenty-sixth place in the NCAA Division III rankings, while Vidushi Sinha ’19 and her twin sister, Vrishali Sinha ’19 have placed respectively in seventh and twenty-seventh. Last Sunday, September 18 at the Division III Midwest Classic in Northfield, Minn., Vidushi won her second tournament title this season. All together, the team tied for fourth place. The team now looks towards the Illinois Wesleyan University Fall Classic in Normal, Ill., on September 24 and 25.

Volleyball

Despite having a successful week earlier, Volleyball lost all four games at Augustana College in Rock Hill, Ill., during the annual Vikings Classic Tournament. However, Olivia Fromm ’17 was awarded a titular spot on the All-Tournament Team for her performance. A few other notable players were Margaret Giles ’18, Emma Wilhardt ’19 and Sydney Vrecenar ’18. The team prepares to take on Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, Wis.

Women’s Tennis

At home, the women’s tennis team continued their main season win streak by defeating all their opponents from Knox, Illinois and Monmouth colleges. In doubles and singles, the Pioneers did not let their opponents get in no more than two points. The team maintained their number one spot while Knox dipped down. The women’s tennis team plans to keep their spot at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regional Tournament in St. Peter, Minn. on September 23 and 24.

Football

The football team played their last home game for a while on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pioneers lost to their opponent, Beloit College. However, the College did perform their strongest offensive play to date. Tony Bergida ’18, Jacob Bernholtz ’17 and Vinny Pavoni Gomez ’19 were some of the most notable players of game. The Pioneers now prepare to take on Macalester College at St. Paul, Minn.