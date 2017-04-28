Primary Health Care offers rides to students to Marshalltown medical center

By Eva Lilienfeld

Beginning in April, the Primary Health Care Clinic will offer shuttle services to Grinnell students and other community members in need of reproductive health care. After Central Iowa Family Planning shut down last November, Grinnell has been lacking reproductive and sexual healthcare options for several months. Students and community members can call 641-753-4021 to schedule appointments.

In addition to transportation, the Marshalltown clinic offers a variety of medical services:

• General women’s health (including pap smears and pelvic exams)

• Contraception management

• STD testing and treatment

• Pregnancy testing

• Title X (family planning services)

• Prenatal care

Rides are available on the first and third Saturdays until July and will leave from the Drake Community Library Library (on the Park Street side) at 9 a.m.