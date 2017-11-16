Letter to the editor: Dissenting Voices speaks out

Last Thursday, Nov. 9, Dissenting Voices (DV) held a “mock memorial” in mourning of the recent revocation by the federal government regarding Title IX protections. Students, survivors, supporters and activists came together intersectionally to heal through artistic sign-making and conversation. This was followed by a walking chant from Bucksbaum to the Grinnell College sign in front of JCC. As we gathered in a circle and discussed the twin problems of silence and erasure, we performed a moment of affirmation in support of one another and survivors on college campuses nationally. DV contacted Facilities Management (FM) in advance to let them know DV held full responsibility for its cleanup after it received daylight attention.

To find the display we created gone and things returned to the status quo the next morning was disappointing. At first I thought, “what student would take this down?” I figured the effort would be too much for busy Grinnellians, let alone one student, unless they were actively pro-rape. I will not spend time blaming. Instead, I write this piece to express my confusion as a student on a campus that can provide safe spaces for womxn. I can’t help but juxtapose last week’s five-day-long action in support of fossil fuel divestment to a vigil whose life spanned a mere twelve dead-of-night hours.

I can’t help but juxtapose Divest’s protest against the school and DV’s protest against the federal government. I can’t help but juxtapose the sensitivities surrounding fossil fuels versus rape. I am not comparing one to the other because one deserves more attention (they both matter). I bring them up because they inform me about political activism at our college.

This is also why DV is determined to continue its work. The three current goals at Grinnell College, in addition to a 24-page outline of extensive aims, are to: hire a permanent full-time Title IX coordinator, establish a fully-staffed womxn’s center and to expel rapists (before they graduate). DV would also like to bring a teach-in by lawyer Rebecca Stout from IowaCASA in the future to inform us comprehensively of our rights as well as provide us with accessible in-formation. Thank you to those who attended the vigil and those who continue to fight for survivor rights.

— Reina Matsuura ’19