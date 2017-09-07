Letter to the editor: American studies on unamerican policies

The American Studies Concentration hereby expresses our support and concern for students impacted by the recent rescinding of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Dreamers are a part of the complex American experience and a valuable part of the Grinnell College community. While the American Studies Concentration at Grinnell College cannot change this decision, we urge every Grinnellian and every American to support individuals previously protected by DACA. We urge the administration and our colleagues to advocate for legislation to protect Dreamers. We strongly urge Grinnell College to take a proactive position and provide legal support to students affected by the executive decision ending the DACA program. In this context, we urge everyone to become very well informed on the laws, policies and guidelines that are currently in place and under debate. Dreamers are now in an even more vulnerable and difficult position. Those of us who can speak out, protest, educate, support and fight with laws and words should get to work.

– American Studies Concentration