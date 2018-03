Aries: Houses in Motion

Taurus: Love -> Building on Fire

Gemini: Wild Wild Life

Cancer: Take Me to the River

Leo: Burning Down the House

Virgo: Heaven

Libra: Once in a Lifetime

Scorpio: Making Flippy Floppy

Sagittarius: Psycho Killer

Capricorn: Found A Job

Aquarius: This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)

Pisces: Life During Wartime

— Sister Aurora Impulse