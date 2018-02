Aries: Burling 4th

Taurus: Residence hall lounge

Gemini: Bed

Cancer: Noyce Commons

Leo: Burling 1st

Virgo: Laurel Leaf Lounge

Libra: Burling jungle gyms

Scorpio: Wellness Lounge

Sagittarius: Doing the assigned reading on your phone as you’re running to class

Capricorn: Amoeba tables

Aquarius: Saints Rest

Pisces: Outside

— Sister Aurora Impulse