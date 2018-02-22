Horoscope: The Signs as Different Types of Trash

Aries: Care Bear stickers
Taurus: Crusted sponge
Gemini: Mayonnaise jar full of toenails
Cancer: Broken ant farm
Leo: Used makeup wipe
Virgo: Mildewed Pillow Pet
Libra: Crumpled newspapers from 1985
Scorpio: Stained leopard print high heel
Sagittarius: Crisper drawer full of bread twist ties
Capricorn: Unopened Nickelback album
Aquarius: Cool Ranch Doritos bag in puddle
Pisces: Cardboard box full of broken light bulbs
— Sister Aurora Impulse
