Grinnell’s Got Talent ends philanthropy week

by Reed Essex

essexree@grinnell.edu

Grinnellians Got Talent presented a stage for students to celebrate different talents on campus. Put on by the Student Alumni Council, Weekend, All Campus Events and Second Year Council, Grinnellians Got Talent finished National Philanthropy Week — a way to give back to individual colleges on a national level. This week took place through a series of four days, focusing on themes of “talent, ties, treasure and time.”

“We paired up with a bunch of organizations to really show that Grinnellians have talent and how they can give it to the community all the time,” said Emily Zaffiro ’19, an organizer of Grinnellians Got Talent.

The week started off on Monday, Oct. 31 with “Time.” Zaffiro and other people working as part of student alumni’s philanthropy week team spent the day making care packages the class celebrating their 65th reunion. Tuesday was “Ties,” for which they set up a table in order to bring Grinnellians together. Wednesday was “Treasure,” resembling the traditional philanthropy form of donating money. Thursday was “Talent” again, and there was a dessert reception with the friends of Faulkner Gallery.

“Every year there’s a national philanthropy week but this was the first year we did a talent show,” Zaffiro said.

Finally, Grinnellians Got Talent on Nov. 4 featured a variety of acts including musical performances, dances, piano playing, improv performances and a performance by the G-Tones a cappella group. The organizers are very energized about an even better event next year due to the success of both Grinnellians Got Talent and the philanthropy week as a whole.

“I’m a pessimist. I was worried, I thought no one was going to show up, no one’s going to like it, and we had 200 people show up … so I’m really excited about it,” Zaffiro said.