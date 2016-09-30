Get to know SEPCs: Political Science

By Lily Seibert

seibertl@grinnell.edu

The political science SEPC consists of Christine Hood ’17, Phil Gemmel ’17, Ashleigh Bull ’17, Linda Oyolu ’17 and Nirabh Koirala ’17. Between managing double majors and extracurricular activities, the five fourth-years play a significant role in keeping the department running and maintaining communication between students and faculty.

“Our primary role is to be representatives for the students in the major and to the faculty,” Gemmel said.

The SEPC serves on informational panels for students considering the political science major, plans study breaks, interviews faculty for hiring and reviews professors applying for tenure positions. Students looking into where their major can take them both after college and in off campus study can communicate with the SEPC for advice and guidance. They also run programming throughout the year that can appeal to political science students and those studying in other areas alike.

Political Lives, a program in which the SEPC brings Grinnell faculty and staff forward to speak about how policy has shaped their careers, is one of their primary responsibilities. Through these events, faculty across disciplines have shared stories including participation in the Cuban Missile Crisis from the vantage point of a submarine, multiple arrests for civil disobedience and involvement in the Iowa State Legislature. Through these events, the students hope to inspire others looking at political science for a career path and provide an open level of understanding between students and faculty. The SEPC also aims to cover current events such as presidential debates and election night in their programming for the year.

They expressed their beliefs on political science as a topic applicable for all students no matter their preferred academic realm.

“Poli-sci really is for everybody,” said Gemmel. “Especially right now in current political times, it’s really important to understand the workings of politics.”

With the constant turbulence in the worldwide political climate and the lives of Grinnell College students alike, the political science SEPC hopes to bring structure and clarity to those in their field of study.