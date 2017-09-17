College Football exceeds expectations at start of the season

By Riley Murphy

murphyri@grinnell.edu

But this Saturday the team did not lose hope, and instead worked together to turn the game around. Team captain Dunn encouraged the team to work harder in the second half, even when their work was not yet recognized on the scoreboard.

“We were down at halftime. We were down six to nothing, the offense was not playing well, and at halftime Carson [Dunn] and some other guys sort of rallied the troops. We didn’t get on each other’s backs, we worked through it together and as a team unit. Our offensive line and Carson really did an awesome job,” Bergida explained.

After halftime the team’s luck changed, particularly because of the team’s cooperation in concert with some individually encouraging plays. During the third quarter, linebacker Hassan Thompson ’19 secured an opportunity for the Pioneers.

“Then Hassan Thompson blocked a punt and got it into the end zone, so we got a safety. Offense got pretty excited, and since they were getting us points we had to put something up. We scored pretty much right away. We marched down the field and got a touchdown,” Dunn recounted.

For Bergida, the safety was the most pivotal event in the game.

“That to me was the turning point. We had built up some plays on offense leading up to that point. The defense played a phenomenal, stellar game the entire time. So it was that spark by the defense that really put us in the position offensively to take that lead and to take the game,” Bergida said.

The Pioneers went on to score two more touchdowns, and with a fourth-quarter interception by defensive back Vinny Pavoni ’19, the victory was fully secured.

The team celebrated their victory with a formation that many students hadn’t experienced before, an exciting moment for the coaches and players both.

“It felt great. We went to victory formation, and that was the first time for me here in a Pioneer uniform. And it’s an incredible feeling, I will remember it for a long, long time,” Bergida said.

“It’s really big — for more than half our team this is their first win,” Dunn said.

For the team, this win removed a massive burden that players had been carrying for almost two years. While the team is excited, they are still looking to improve.

“To be honest, we made a lot of mistakes on Saturday. We had four turnovers, and turnover battle is usually one of the biggest battles in football, and we clearly lost it. But we still won the game, so there are a lot of mistakes we can fix and make better, and if we do those right, then we’ll have a good team for the rest of the year,” Dunn reflected.

“We are looking to continue to improve throughout the season. We hope our best game of the season will be our last. We have a difficult three-game stretch coming up, but we’re going to attack it with all we’ve got,” Pedersen said.

With eight games remaining in the season, the team is looking to move forward from this win and get even better, this time with even more hope for the future of the team. For Bergida, this win only proves what the team already knew, which is that they can win and they will win in the future.

“This win gives us some confidence, it puts us in the right direction, it lets us know how we need to compete and that we’re capable of winning games.”