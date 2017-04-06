Alumni support divestment from fossil fuels

Dear Grinnell Community, Editors, President Kington and the Board of Trustees:

Climate change is a biological, economic and political reality with critical implications on a global scale. Simply stated, the science is unequivocal. Greenhouse gas emissions are responsible for global warming, which results in an increase in frequency and severity of weather events and major changes in climate systems (i.e., climate change). Extreme heat, intense precipitation and droughts have increased in recent decades in the United States and around the world as the climate warms, resulting in deaths, property damage and threatening food production (Greenough, 2001; Rosenzweig, 2001). Importantly, animals and plants that make up the fundamental components of the very ecosystem that humans rely on for goods and services are also under threat from climate change (Parmesan and Yohe, 2003; Thuiller, 2005).

In addition, people, communities and nations experiencing poverty suffer the bulk of damages from climate change (Mendelsohn, Dinar and Williams, 2006). As such, taking steps to mitigate the effects of climate change is a justice issue and one that should be seriously considered by institutions and people who consider themselves allies of marginalized groups. Climate-related hazards affect poor people’s lives through direct impacts on livelihoods, reductions in crop yields and destruction of homes and indirectly through increased food prices and food insecurity (IPCC, 2014). The heightened vulnerability of poor communities is exacerbated by intersectional inequalities that make people and groups who experience oppression due to gender, race, class, ethnicity, age and (dis)ability disproportionately vulnerable to the negative impacts of climate change (IPCC, 2014). As a privileged institution, the College has a social mandate to combat climate change both for our own interest and in solidarity with marginalized communities to manifest social, economic and environmental justice. Decreasing greenhouse emissions is not only required for a sustainable future, but is also a moral imperative.

The College can best influence the trajectory of climate change by divesting from unsustainable fossil fuels. Opportunities for responsible investing, such as “green” funds that allow donors to support fossil-fuel free investment, exist and have been proposed by President Kington. Further, renewable energy is becoming an increasingly valuable investment (Zindler and Locklin, 2016). However, these measures will not sufficiently reduce greenhouse gas emissions and therefore, are unacceptable as the sole component of Grinnell’s involvement. While student and alumni led actions, such as withholding donations barring divestment, have been used at our peer institutions, these methods have thus far failed to be effective. We affirm, additionally, that it is not the responsibility of students or alumni to propose a comprehensive plan for divestment. Without access to the particulars of the college’s finances, this is an unrealistic proposal. Rather, it is the college’s responsibility, through discussions with the Grinnell community, to find an innovative and effective path to divestment.

Already nineteen U.S. colleges and universities, including Syracuse University, which has an endowment of 1.157 billion USD, and many more municipalities have divested or are working towards divestment. Notably, as of March 13, 2017, Columbia University has committed to divestment from companies deriving more than 35% of their revenue from thermal coal production. We urge the administration and board of trustees to join these institutions and municipalities, follow in the College tradition of justice and innovation and become a leader in this area.

As proud alumni, we whole heartedly and enthusiastically endorse full divestment from fossil fuel interests in solidarity with the on-campus #DivestGrinnell movement. We call on President Kington to facilitate a campus-wide discussion on divestment, with the intention of opening the conversation up to all interested parties and crafting a policy that follows the ideals outlined above. We support and encourage a shift towards more sustainable investment in a manner that does not threaten the economic viability of the college, but supports the economic, social and environmental justice causes that lie at the core of what it means to be a Grinnellian.

Sincerely,

Emmett Ruff ‘15

Rachel Eldridge ‘93

Natalie Duncombe ‘15

Scott Preston ‘84

John Mertes ‘15

Julianne F. Brand ‘80

David Lietson ‘16

Elizabeth Mackey ‘97

